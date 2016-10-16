Kanye West Stops Performance To Call Out Floating Stage Imitators

Kanye West’s Saint Pablo tour is, we said after its first night​, The Best Concert of All Time™. We said that the flying stage, very much the movable centerpiece of the whole operation, was liable to inspire revelations. Every crowd member could stare into Kanye’s eyes, experience something holy, experience transcendence, and then allow the moment to pass onto their neighbor.

Well, Kanye seems to be aware of this religiosity. At his show in Edmonton, Alberta last night, he stopped in the middle of his performance to call out other artists for also using flying stages. “This the original,” he said. “Accept no imitations. You with the rap God right now. Niggas be copying my shit, bro. Stealin’ our shit, stealin’ our stages. Copying our shit one-to-one.”

You can watch him rant about it all below.

