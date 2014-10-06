Keep It Canada: Calgary

In the first episode of Keep it Canada, we hit Calgary during the Stampede—Canada’s biggest rodeo exhibition—to get host/chef Matty Matheson outfitted like a proper cowboy. He rides a mechanical bull, eats all the carnival snacks physically possible, and then leaves town to majestically ride horses through the mountains. We also devour some amazing food with the team at Charcut, spot some wild rams, and throw a huge cookout where Matty makes bison chili-corn chip pie with root beer baked beans.

