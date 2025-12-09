Kelsey Grammer Had Larry David Kicked Out of His ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ House

Eagle-eyed fans of Curb Your Enthusiasm have no doubt noticed that Larry David’s character doesn’t live in the same house during the show’s 12 seasons. As a matter of fact, Larry moved several times over the years. By Season 4, he and his wife, Cheryl, had moved twice. Their friends, Jeff and Susie Greene (played by Jeff Garlin and Susie Essman), also ended up living in a new place that season, and it was because some of the real-life locals weren’t too happy with what their fictional neighbors had going on.

In the Season 3 episode “Mary, Joseph and Larry,” Susie kicks Jeff out of the house because she suspects him of calling another woman while she was away. Between her throwing Jeff’s clothes out the window and yelling about him being a “lying piece of shit,” the cast had worn out their welcome with the people who lived in the Los Angeles neighborhood where they were filming. Complaints were made, and the Greenes were off to a new home in Season 4. But they weren’t the only ones to rub the neighbors the wrong way during production that year.

Videos by VICE

As Garlin revealed in an episode of The History of Curb Your Enthusiasm, his podcast co-hosted with Essman, it was actually Frasier star Kelsey Grammer who got them booted from Larry’s Season 3 house. Grammer lived nearby and helped pass an ordinance that limited how often the Curb crew could film in the area. The restrictions he put in place conflicted with their shooting schedule, so they had no choice but to close up shop.

“It is quite an imposition,” Essman said of the situation. She went on to explain, “When we’re in a house, we take over the whole block.” Garlin agreed with her about their characters’ house, but, as he pointed out, Larry’s house was very isolated. They didn’t have trucks parked in front of people’s houses, nor did they make a lot of noise when they were shooting there. Garlin suspects that Grammer had simply heard that they were filming in the area when he made his complaint.

Or maybe Grammer was just mad at Larry because so many people apparently refer to him as Kramer (as in Cosmo Kramer from Seinfeld) when they see him.

Play video

Interestingly, early on in Season 3 of Curb, they made a reference to Grammer, right from the house they were filming in, down the street from his place:

Play video

The whole situation would also explain Larry’s Kelsey Grammer joke in the Season 7 episode “Denise Handicapped.” Take a look for yourself below.