Listen to Kendrick Lamar’s Dizzying Guest Verse on Mistah F.A.B.’s “Survive”

Although the Chance vs. Drake album wars are fully—kind of—underway, no one should forget about Kendrick Lamar. The likely candidate for greatest rapper alive just contributed a potent introductory verse to Oakland rapper Mistah F.A.B.’s new single “Survive.” Kendrick speaks to incarceration both mental and physical and equates a prison break to jumping hurdles in the Olympics. It’s affecting, dizzying, what we’ve come to expect from Lamar. Slaughterhouse’s Crooked I also shows up on the cut which also features Chicago singer Kobe Honeycutt on the hook. Have a listen below.

