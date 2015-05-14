Kenny Glasgow Makes Solo Life Look Good in “Closer 2 U”

Kenny Glasgow signals his return as a solo artist with the release of his new track “Closer 2 U.” The pained yet poignant vocals familiar to Glasgow’s previous work with Art Department takes on a grittier rhythm in this solo revival. Featuring the eerie whispers of his long time girlfriend Shanira Git, “Closer 2 U” is the compelling brand of house music you would expect from the former Art Department member.

Read More on THUMP: Kenny Glasgow Announces Separation from Art Department

Glasgow announced his separation from the Canadian duo in April and confirmed that Jonny White would carry on the moniker alone. “Closer 2 U” is the first sample of Glasgow’s full-length solo album, which is due out later this year. Art Department is set to perform the remaining scheduled shows and festivals as a duo, including the looming Movement Detroit event and sundry afterparties.

“Closer 2 U” is available now as a free download on Glasgow’s SoundCloud page and can be heard above.

Kenny Glasgow also begins a sporadic worldwide tour this week and will grace his hometown’s own Coda Nightclub in Toronto on July 10. See all of his tour dates below.

May 16 / ZigZag / Paris, France

May 17 / Anima / Modena, Italy

May 23 / EDC / New York, NY

May 24 / City Club – Social Experiment / Detroit, MI

Jun 1 / Circoloco / Ibiza, Spain

Jun 13 / Fabric / London, UK

Jun 21 / EDC / Las Vegas, NV (Art Department)

Jun 27 / Exchange / Los Angeles, CA (Art Department)

Jul 10 / Coda / Toronto, ON

Jul 11 / Club Vinyl / Denver, CO

Jul 12 / Mamby on the Beach / Chicago, IL (Art Department)

Jul 20 / Circoloco / Ibiza, Spain

Aug 8 / Tobacco Dock / London, UK

Aug 22 / Indigo / Istanbul, Turkey

Aug 30 / Space / Ibiza, Spain

Sep 12 / Eleva / Reggio Emilia, Italy

Sep 28 / Circoloco / Ibiza, Spain

Kenny Glasgow is on SoundCloud // Facebook // Twitter

