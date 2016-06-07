Kimbo Slice Has Passed Away

Man, it’s been a terrible last couple of days.

After initial rumors that Kimbo Slice had been rushed to a hospital near his home in Florida late Monday night, Bellator president Scott Coker confirmed the death of the beloved 42-year-old fighter.



Kimbo, whose real name is Kevin Ferguson, became famous for his wild bareknuckle boxing videos on YouTube. He eventually transitioned to pro boxing and mixed martial arts, became a contestant on The Ultimate Fighter, and had a successful career with Elite XC, the UFC, and more recently, Bellator.



“We are all shocked and saddened by the devastating and untimely loss of Kimbo Slice, a beloved member of the Bellator family,” Coker said in an official statement.



“One of the most popular MMA fighters ever, Kimbo was a charismatic, larger-than-life personality that transcended the sport. Outside of the cage he was a friendly, gentle giant and a devoted family man. His loss leaves us all with extremely heavy hearts, and our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Ferguson family and all of Kimbo’s friends, fans, and teammates.”



No other details about his cause of death have been confirmed (as of 12pm, 06/06/16). Stay tuned as more details surface.