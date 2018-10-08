Kimchi-Braised Pork Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 2 ½ hours
Ingredients
for the pork:
1 pound|500 grams pork shoulder, cut into 3-inch pieces
½ cup|100 ml mirin
4-5 garlic cloves, minced
1 (1-inch) piece|10 grams ginger, peeled and minced
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Videos by VICE
for the stew:
14 ounces|400 grams kimchi, plus ½ cup|100 ml kimchi juice
4 spring onions, cut into 2-inch pieces
1 medium yellow onion, thinly sliced
2 tablespoons gochugaru (Korean red chilli powder)
1 tablespoon gochujang
1 tablespoon salted krill
Directions
- Rub the pork all over in a large bowl with the mirin, garlic, ginger, salt, and pepper. Marinate for 1 hour.
- Place the pork in a large saucepan. Top with the kimchi, spring onions, and onion. Mix the gochugaru, gochujang, and krill together with the kimchi juice and drizzle over the pork. Top with 2 cups|473 ml water and cover. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to maintain a simmer. Cool until tender, about 1 ½ hours. Eat. Eat. Eat.
WATCH: How To Make Korean Braised Pork with Kimchi
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.