Kimchi-Braised Pork Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 2 ½ hours

Ingredients

for the pork:

1 pound|500 grams pork shoulder, cut into 3-inch pieces

½ cup|100 ml mirin

4-5 garlic cloves, minced

1 (1-inch) piece|10 grams ginger, peeled and minced

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

for the stew:

14 ounces|400 grams kimchi, plus ½ cup|100 ml kimchi juice

4 spring onions, cut into 2-inch pieces

1 medium yellow onion, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons gochugaru (Korean red chilli powder)

1 tablespoon gochujang

1 tablespoon salted krill

Directions

Rub the pork all over in a large bowl with the mirin, garlic, ginger, salt, and pepper. Marinate for 1 hour. Place the pork in a large saucepan. Top with the kimchi, spring onions, and onion. Mix the gochugaru, gochujang, and krill together with the kimchi juice and drizzle over the pork. Top with 2 cups|473 ml water and cover. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to maintain a simmer. Cool until tender, about 1 ½ hours. Eat. Eat. Eat.

