Kingdom Hearts 4 World List Leaked—But Is It Real?

A new leak claims to have revealed the Kingdom Hearts 4 world levels that will be in the game. The rumored list features areas from films such as Disney’s Moana and the Incredibles. However, is the KH4 leak actually real?

Kingdom Hearts 4 Leak Claims to Reveal World Levels

A new Kingdom Hearts 4 leak recently appeared online, claiming to provide a list of the game’s Disney worlds. The list was first reported on by the GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit.

“There is an online server where an internal ‘reliable’ insider within the SE team has shared some information about Missing Links, prior to the cancellation of this game. Recently, this source has shared this screenshot of an internal Square Enix document showing the list of possible worlds.”

The leaker goes on to claim that the leaked list was from the game’s early stages of development. “Because the current development differs a lot from this list, he stresses that Disney has ‘demanded’ that the IPs of those worlds have to pass WDC’s quality values. In early SE and WDC meetings, the SE team provides a list of films they ‘would like’ to include in the next KH project, and Disney gives their ‘preliminary’ go-ahead.”

So essentially, these are potential levels that were at least discussed at one point in time. Here is the full list of the supposed leaked Kingdom Hearts 4 worlds:

The Final World (The Water Sky World from Kingdom Hearts 3) Quadratum (Tokyo, Japan) The Mysterious Tower (Yen Sid’s Tower) Hercules (Hades’ Underworld) Moana Princess and the Frog Wreck-It Ralph (Hub World) Wreck-It Ralph Wreck-It Ralph (Sci-Fi Section) Wreck-It Ralph (Racing Candy Land) Zootopia Incredibles Brave Inside Out Coco Wall-E Star Wars Last World from KH3 Hollow Bastion (KH2 Hub) Islands Where Sora, Riku, and Kairi Are From WF (TBD)

Is the KH4 Leak Real?

I have to say, this is giving serious “my uncle works at Nintendo” vibes. Anytime someone claims to know someone who works at a studio, my initial reaction is to assume the leak is fake. But hey, you never know. This wouldn’t be the first time a leak like this turned out to be real. This definitely should be taken with a major grain of salt, though,

Even if the KH4 leak is real, it should be pointed out that the source says this is a “potential list.” Meaning, these are Kingdom Hearts 4 world levels that were pitched at one point in time during the game’s early development.

So, even if this is true, half of these areas might not have made it into the final version of the title. The source also mentions crossover between the canceled Kingdom Hearts Missing Link mobile game. Still, it’s interesting to see the potential worlds that were at least being discussed.

What stands out to me is the number of Pixar levels pitched here. Also, Wreck-It Ralph seems to be really popular. Finally, if we really are returning to the Islands where Sora, Riku, and Kairi live, then I assume KH4 really is the end of this series’ mainline story?

I’m personally going to remain skeptical about this leak. But I can’t deny rumors like this are only making me more excited for Kingdom Hearts 4, when it eventually launches in 2026 or 2027.