Kiss Found a Clever Way to Bring Their Die-Hard Fans Closer 30 Years Ago, and It’s Evolved Into a Semiannual Event

Since 2011, fans have been setting sail on the semiannual Kiss Kruise, providing them with up-close-and-personal access to the legendary rock band. About 30 years ago, though, the band first found a clever way to get closer to their fans through Kiss Conventions.

Back in 1995, Kiss began doing intimate concert tours, playing acoustic sets for some of their most dedicated fans at Kiss Conventions. The events were an opportunity for the band to bring a more personalized experience to their fanbase. It also gave attendees an opportunity to mingle and interact with other Kiss fans from across the globe.

Kiss loved the stripped-down experience of performing at conventions

“It was fun, especially for us, because you’re right up close with the fans,” Kiss bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons previously told Ultimate Classic Rock. “In the middle of the songs, you can engage in a conversation or [answer a] question, and you don’t have to worry about sets or lighting or any of that.”

The Kiss Conventions in the 90s also created space for Simmons and guitarist Paul Stanley to reunite with original members Ace Frehley (lead guitar) and Peter Criss (drums). Both had exited the band at different times back in the 80s. Eventually, the conventions gave rise to cruises, which are still running today.

“The Kiss conventions begat the Kiss Kruises,” Simmons confirmed. “We decided to do that, in essence, to get closer to the fans. Because when you’re up on that stage, whether you’re playing a stadium or arena, you know, there’s all that energy going off the stage, visual and sound and all that. And even though there’s lots of energy coming from the fans up there, it’s not as personal, because there’s a lot of them.”

Kiss Guitarist Bruce Kulick Said “Not Many Bands” Could Do What Kiss Does

Notably, in a separate conversation, former Kiss guitarist Bruce Kulick—who played with the band from 1984 to 1996—offered some perspective on why the band’s conventions really stood out. “There’s not many bands that could do this,” he explained. “I’ve been to Beatles conventions, and as much as The Who or Led Zeppelin or AC/DC are gigantic, I don’t really hear about a lot of conventions or anything like that with bands like that.”

“We know that Kiss is so unique, and, of course, the makeup, and then all the products,” Kulick continued. “But there is some passion connected to it that people want to come together and celebrate it. That’s [also why] the right conventions have carried on through the years.”

“The Kiss Kruises (and there were 13 years of that) really gave us a chance to get closer and get to know the fans from 34 different countries, I might add,” Simmons eventually concludes. “You get a much more personal experience from that, instead of just showing off. And there’s nothing wrong with showing off. I like doing that too, but it’s a different experience for us and the fans. The [upcoming] Kiss Army [event] in Las Vegas is going to be like that too.”