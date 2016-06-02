VICE
Kitchen Pepper Recipe

Makes: 5 tablespoons
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

1 tablespoon coarsely ground black pepper
1 tablespoon kosher salt
½ tablespoon ground Guinea pepper or ground cardamom
1 teaspoon ground allspice
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon ground cloves
1 teaspoon ground ginger
1 teaspoon ground mace
1 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1 teaspoon of ground white pepper
1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

Directions

  1. Combine all spices in a medium bowl and mix well.
  2. Store in a dry, cool, place until needed. Use sparingly!

From Mouth Full of South

