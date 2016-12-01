Kodak Black Has Been Released from a South Carolina Jail on $100,000 Bond

Yesterday, Florida’s Sun Sentinel reported that Kodak Black, born Dieuson Octave, had been transferred from a St. Lucie County, Florida, jail and transferred to the custody of deputies in Florence, South Carolina, to face charges of criminal sexual assault. After being transferred, the Sentinel reported today that the 19-year-old rapper had been released on $100,000 bond.

In an Instagram post celebrating his release, Kodak said:

“I’m happy to finally be going home to my family and friends. I look forward to clearing my name in the very near future. I want to thank God, my family, my team (Vanessa, Phatboy and James McMillan), Atlantic Records, my lawyers and all of my fans for your continuous love and support. I can’t wait to get back to doing what I love most – working at being the illest rapper alive.”

Kodak still faces 30 years in prison if convicted.

Photo: Courtesy of Kodak Black’s Instagram

