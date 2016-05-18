Kool A.D. Premieres His Beautifully Lo-Fi Video for “2 Much”

If you haven’t spent time getting to know Kool A.D.’s 100-track mixtape O.K., released last year, you should probably get on that. It’s six-and-a-half hours of invention featuring guest spots from Killer Mike, Shady Blaze, Angel Haze, Toro Y Moi, The Coup’s Boots Riley, and Talib Kweli. Yeah, really, all that. It’s all a soundtrack for the former Das Racist MC’s new novel of the same name which has been in the works for a while and now could be out any day.

The video for the laconic “2 Much,” premiering on Noisey, is an accompaniment to that accompaniment, then. Produced by E-40’s son Issue, a man who raps about iced tea, it was shot by Rob Massey who just sort of turned up one day. “Dude just saw me walking down the street and was like ‘Can I shoot a video for u?,’” Kool A.D. told us via email. “I was like ‘sure.’” Excellent.

Check out the video below and go get acquainted with the whole of O.K. on Soundcloud where you can name your price.