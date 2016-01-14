Korean Braised Goat and Dumplings Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 8 hours

Ingredients

Videos by VICE

for the braised goat:

1 large goat, cut into pieces (shoulders, legs, saddles—you can also buy the meat at a specialty butcher shop)

3 pounds|1361 grams onions, chopped

3 pounds|1361 grams carrots, chopped

3 pounds|1361 grams celery, chopped

1 cup garlic cloves

for the dumplings:

¼ cup|60 ml oil

4 ounces|113 grams Korean rice dumplings, cut into 1-inch pieces (available at Asian grocery stores)

8 ounces|227 grams braised goat (see above)

2 ounces|60 grams julienned white onion

2 ounces|60 grams gochujang base (Korean red pepper paste)

2 tablespoons beer

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 tablespoons sliced green onion

Directions

In a large kettle, place all ingredients in and cover with water. Simmer overnight or at least 7 hours till tender. Pour off stock and pull the meat. Heat the oil in a large sauté pan over medium-high. Add the dumplings and sear, then add the onion and the braised goat meat. Warm through. Add the gochujang and beer. Gently swirl in the butter. To serve, place in a warm bowl and top with the green onions.

From Houston’s Diversity Is What Makes Its Food Scene Incredible

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.