Inside the Mind of a (Fictional) Kristen Stewart Stalker

The 2012 film Snow White and the Huntsman left little lasting cultural impact for a blockbuster of its stature, but to fans it resulted in the end of Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson’s romantic relationship. A revered relationship since their early Twilight days, Stewart and Pattison’s break up serves as the impetus for Swiss artist Yves Scherer‘s solo exhibition at joségarcia ,mx in Mexico City.

Aptly titled Snow White and the Huntsman, the exhibition is a multimedia representation of an obsessive Stewart fan’s mind, sprawled through the expansive but crumbling castle-like space. The fan-turned-obsessive and dangerous lover is revealed to be the artist himself.

Yves Scherer “Snow White and the Huntsman” installation views at joségarcía ,mx, Mexico City, 2016. Courtesy: the artist and joségarcía ,mx, Mexico City.

Painted collages containing shirtless images of the artist next to paparazzi-sourced images of Stewart, bloody scribbles of the actor’s name on deformed canvases, and a car whose interior is covered in blood-drenched plastic show a mental breakdown of a delusional individual overwhelmed by celebrity culture and unreciprocated love.

Scherer’s decision to insert himself is not without conceptual reason: “Certain reactions to my earlier works have made me consider the relationship of myself as a person towards the subject of my art. It’s quite interesting to me that as an artist you still are in sort of a public position, maybe even with the power to change the nature of this relationship, which would be the greatest thing to happen here,” Scherer explains. “With this new work I tried to include my own body into the discourse as well, not being part of a grey mass of online audience but making myself vulnerable, too.”

Yves Scherer “Snow White and the Huntsman” installation views at joségarcía ,mx, Mexico City, 2016. Courtesy: the artist and joségarcía ,mx, Mexico City.

Although he is inserted into the works, he’s not really Stewart-obsessed: “I’m not exactly in love with Kristen, although I quite like her, but I really like what you refer to as fantasy or fiction… But I am a little bit looking for love, so all this text here and the intellectual take on it might be just talking around that fact.” Check out images from the show below:

Yves Scherer “Snow White and the Huntsman” installation views at joségarcía ,mx, Mexico City, 2016. Courtesy: the artist and joségarcía ,mx, Mexico City.

Yves Scherer “Snow White and the Huntsman” installation views at joségarcía ,mx, Mexico City, 2016. Courtesy: the artist and joségarcía ,mx, Mexico City.

Yves Scherer “Snow White and the Huntsman” installation views at joségarcía ,mx, Mexico City, 2016. Courtesy: the artist and joségarcía ,mx, Mexico City.

Yves Scherer “Snow White and the Huntsman” installation views at joségarcía ,mx, Mexico City, 2016. Courtesy: the artist and joségarcía ,mx, Mexico City.

