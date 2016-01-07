Taste the Cinematic Rainbow with the ‘Kubrick in Color’ Supercut

It’s no secret that assuming color movies are inherently “better” than black-and-white films because of, well, color, is a majorly flawed outlook on cinema. Sure, they came later; they’re more prevalent today; and seeing a black-and-white film at the theater is a very specific kind of affair, but by no means does color itself a blockbuster movie make. As legendary filmmaker Stanley Kubrick would tell you (assuming you had the opportunity to grace his presence), it’s not that the rainbow is represented—it’s how you use it. Putting this level of mastery on HD display is musician and self-described cinephile Marc Anthony Figueras with his new supercut, Kubrick in Color. Inspired by Rishi Kaneria’s tribute to Kubrick’s use of the color red, Figueras divides clips from 2001: A Space Odyssey, A Clockwork Orange, Barry Lyndon, The Shining, Full Metal Jacket, and Eyes Wide Shut into chapters arranged from red to green (and even black and white). Set to Johann Strauss II’s 1866 “The Blue Danube Waltz,” which appeared in 2001, it’s a captivating expression of the late director’s visceral, evocative, transcendent-beyond-words mastery over the visible spectrum.

Watch Kubrick in Color below:

Videos by VICE

Kubrick In Color from Marc Anthony Figueras on Vimeo.

Click here to visit Marc Anthony Figueras on Vimeo.

Related:

Be Cool! Check Out Tarantino’s Most Famous Movie References

[NSFW] Kubrick and Hitchcock’s Worlds Collide in a Flawless Mashup

Every Wes Anderson Supercut Becomes One Meta-Wes Anderson Supercut