Lacuna Coil’s Cristina Scabbia Had So Many Stalkers the FBI Had to Intervene

Sadly, it’s not uncommon for music artists to have stalkers. But having so many that you have to regularly have check-ins with the Federal Bureau of Investigation? That’s less common but, in the case of Lacuna Coil Singer Cristina Scabbia, a reality.

In a recent Metal Hammer interview, Scabbia shared some of what she experienced during Lacuna Coil’s rise in the early 2000s, including the downsides, such as overzealous fans and more obsessive ones who ended up stalking her.

One guy even gave her his wedding ring. “That was to tell me he had ended a toxic relationship,” Scabbia shared, “and to thank me for somehow saving him from something bad with my voice.”

While this was certainly a bizarre situation, it paled in comparison to many other encounters Scabbia faced. “That was peculiar, but I did have actual stalkers that were potentially dangerous and would follow me around,” she explained. “I remember them sending me weird pictures of me covered in blood or sending me pictures of a fetus.”

Things eventually got so bad that the FBI had to intervene and set up meetings with Sacabbia at every single stop on one of Lacuna Coil’s North American tours. “I reported it, and for one complete tour I had an FBI agent in every town checking on me,” she explained. “It was not only disturbing, it was also boring for me because I had to be confined on a tour bus every day.”

Originally formed in Italy in 1994, Lacuna Coil went through multiple name changes before settling on their moniker. Scabbia joined in 1996 and has been the band’s lead vocalist for all 10 of their studio albums.

Lacuna Coil’s most recent album is Sleepless Empire, which was released earlier this month. The band is currently touring South America but will start a trek around North America in April before heading back overseas in the fall. Click here for a full list of Lacuna Coil’s tour dates.