Laid-Back Latkes Recipe

Prep time: 1 hour
Total time: 2 hours 36 minutes
Ingredients
4 cups vegetable oil
5 grams cannabis buds, ground
5 pounds Russet potatoes, unpeeled
3 cippollini onions (or 2 regular onions)
2 large eggs, beaten
½ cup all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon freshly grated pepper
Directions
- Begin by making the cannabis-infused vegetable oil: Using a double boiler, heat the oil until it shimmers. Add the ground cannabis, and simmer for an hour over low heat, stirring often.
- Meanwhile, using a box-style grater or the grating disc on a food processor, begin shredding the potatoes. Keep the shredded potatoes from turning grey by immersing them in water. When all the potatoes have been grated and you are ready to use them, drain them thoroughly. Grate the onions and set aside.
- Preheat oven to 250º F and place a baking sheet inside. When the cannabis oil is ready, strain the fiber out and reserve the oil. Drain the potatoes and press them against the colander to squeeze all the water out.
- Mix the grated potatoes and onions in a large bowl. Add the eggs, plus the salt and pepper. Mix well to combine. Add the flour and mix again. You may need to add a little more flour if the mixture seems too loose.
- Heat ½ cup of the oil in a large frying pan over medium-high heat. Test the oil by dropping a teaspoon of the latke batter into the pan; if it turns brown within one minute, then the oil is ready. Make your latkes by frying one heaping tablespoon of batter, until golden brown on each side. Drain the latkes on a bed of rice or couscous to help catch the excess cannabis oil. (You can’t eat a paper towel!)
- Use a spatula to transfer the latkes to the oven where they’ll keep warm on the baking sheet. Repeat this process in batches until all the latke batter is used up. Reserve any remaining oil for another purpose. Serve latkes with sour cream and applesauce. This recipe is courtesy of The Weed Eater’s wife who adapted it (the weed part) for The Official High Times Cookbook from her grandmother.
