Lamb of God Just Announced One of the Heaviest Tours of 2026

The Lamb of God fellas just announced a new tour for 2026, and it’s going to be one of the heaviest tours of the year. Hands down.

Kicking off in Maryland on March 17, the trek will run across North America, hitting cities like Toronto, Portland, Albuquerque, Nashville, and Buffalo. The tour will conclude in Boston on April 26.

“We are beyond thrilled to announce the loudest, proudest, floor shakin’-est, earth quakin’-est, ear-splittin’-est, mosh pittin’-est, undiluted, undisputed HEAVIEST tour of the whole damn year,” Mark Morton declares. “Is this the largest collection of RIFFS ever assembled under one roof? It would seem so. Lamb of God, Kublai Khan TX, Fit For An Autopsy, and Sanguisugabogg. Do not miss this s***.”

As Morton pointed out, Kublai Khan TX will provide direct support throughout the run. Fit For An Autopsy and Sanguisugabogg will be opening each night as well. Frankly, that’s an insanely brutal lineup. Piece of advice: make sure you get to the show as soon as doors open to catch Sanguisugabogg. There is no band out here doing gorey death metal as fresh as these Ohio boys.

Tickets for all shows are on sale this Friday, Nov. 21, at 10 a.m. local time. An artist pre-sale launches today at 12 noon eastern. VIP packages will be available at Lamb of God’s official website. See the full list of tour dates below:

March 17 – National Harbor, MD, The Theater at MGM National Harbor

March 19 – Montreal, QC Bell Centre

March 20 – Toronto, ON GCT Theatre

March 22 – Detroit, MI, Fox Theatre

March 24 – Minneapolis, MN Armory

March 25 – Chicago, IL Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

March 27 – Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium

March 28 – Salt Lake City, UT The Union Event Center

March 30 – Portland, OR Theater of the Clouds

March 31 – Seattle, WA WAMU Theater

April 1 – Vancouver, BC PNE Forum

April 3 – San Francisco, CA The Masonic

April 4 – Inglewood, CA YouTube Theater

April 5 – Phoenix, AZ, Arizona Financial Theatre

April 7 – Albuquerque, NM Revel Entertainment Center

April 10 – Austin, TX Moody Amphitheater

April 11 – Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

April 12 – Houston, TX 713 Music Hall

April 14 – Nashville, TN War Memorial Auditorium

April 15 – Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre

April 16 – Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater

April 18 – Reading, PA Santander Arena *

April 19 – Virginia Beach, VA The Dome

April 21 – Buffalo, NY Buffalo RiverWorks

April 23 – Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Paramount

April 25 – Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena *

April 26 – Boston, MA, MGM Music Hall at Fenway