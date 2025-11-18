Lamb of God Just Announced One of the Heaviest Tours of 2026

The Lamb of God fellas just announced a new tour for 2026, and it’s going to be one of the heaviest tours of the year. Hands down.
Kicking off in Maryland on March 17, the trek will run across North America, hitting cities like Toronto, Portland, Albuquerque, Nashville, and Buffalo. The tour will conclude in Boston on April 26.
“We are beyond thrilled to announce the loudest, proudest, floor shakin’-est, earth quakin’-est, ear-splittin’-est, mosh pittin’-est, undiluted, undisputed HEAVIEST tour of the whole damn year,” Mark Morton declares. “Is this the largest collection of RIFFS ever assembled under one roof? It would seem so. Lamb of God, Kublai Khan TX, Fit For An Autopsy, and Sanguisugabogg. Do not miss this s***.”
As Morton pointed out, Kublai Khan TX will provide direct support throughout the run. Fit For An Autopsy and Sanguisugabogg will be opening each night as well. Frankly, that’s an insanely brutal lineup. Piece of advice: make sure you get to the show as soon as doors open to catch Sanguisugabogg. There is no band out here doing gorey death metal as fresh as these Ohio boys.
Tickets for all shows are on sale this Friday, Nov. 21, at 10 a.m. local time. An artist pre-sale launches today at 12 noon eastern. VIP packages will be available at Lamb of God’s official website. See the full list of tour dates below:
Lamb of God 2026 tour dates:
March 17 – National Harbor, MD, The Theater at MGM National Harbor
March 19 – Montreal, QC Bell Centre
March 20 – Toronto, ON GCT Theatre
March 22 – Detroit, MI, Fox Theatre
March 24 – Minneapolis, MN Armory
March 25 – Chicago, IL Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
March 27 – Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium
March 28 – Salt Lake City, UT The Union Event Center
March 30 – Portland, OR Theater of the Clouds
March 31 – Seattle, WA WAMU Theater
April 1 – Vancouver, BC PNE Forum
April 3 – San Francisco, CA The Masonic
April 4 – Inglewood, CA YouTube Theater
April 5 – Phoenix, AZ, Arizona Financial Theatre
April 7 – Albuquerque, NM Revel Entertainment Center
April 10 – Austin, TX Moody Amphitheater
April 11 – Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
April 12 – Houston, TX 713 Music Hall
April 14 – Nashville, TN War Memorial Auditorium
April 15 – Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre
April 16 – Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater
April 18 – Reading, PA Santander Arena *
April 19 – Virginia Beach, VA The Dome
April 21 – Buffalo, NY Buffalo RiverWorks
April 23 – Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Paramount
April 25 – Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena *
April 26 – Boston, MA, MGM Music Hall at Fenway