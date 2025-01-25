Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe Says Elon Musk Is a ‘Complete Asshole’

By now, if you haven’t seen the news around Tesla and Space X founder Elon Musk repeatedly delivering a salute mirroring the Nazi Sieg Heil while on stage at an inauguration event for Donald Trump, then you must have been living under the remnants of a scorched Cyber Truck for the past week.

Musk and the community of edge-lord neckbeards he leads have unleashed a cacophony of bullshit excuses explaining how it couldn’t possibly have been a nazi salute, but like, even if his “my heart goes out to you” gesture was just him being a troll, it very clearly resembled the Sieg Heil, and, maybe most painful for him, was a very weak effort at comedy.

One person who definitely agrees with me (and a ton of people on Reddit) is Randy Blythe, frontman for Virginia metal band Lamb of God. Blythe took to his Instagram Stories to make it very clear where he stands on Musk and the salute situation.

“It’s taken me a couple of days to wrap my head around this one,” Blythe wrote, per Metal Injection. “I’ve tried to consider every angle. Maybe he’s a Nazi? Maybe he’s just trolling? Maybe he’s just so socially awkward he can’t control himself? WHO KNOWS? The motherf**ker is weird. But one thing is blatantly obvious — he’s a FUCKING ASSHOLE.”

“Does Elon Musk have Asperger’s? Oh, I definitely believe so. That doesn’t mean he’s not a COMPLETE ASSHOLE- the two are not mutually exclusive, by the way,” Blythe continued. “For fuck’s sake, he named his son ‘X Æ A-Xii’- who would do that to a child other than a pure and unadulterated thoroughbred PRICK?”

“I know a few people with autism- not a single one of them has ever REMOTELY reminded me of Hitler,” Blythe added. “Even if it WAS an autism-induced mistake, he refuses to cop to it, and that tells us everything we need to know. Because, you see, that’s what people with correctly calibrated moral compasses do — they admit their mistakes.”

“Supposedly Musk may become an actual government employee at some point,” Blythe went on to point out, “that means we the people will be paying his salary (not that he needs it.) So as a tax paying citizen of the United States, I have a request for the 47th-President Trump, please put your KETAMINE-FUELED PET ROCKET MONKEY back in his cage so he can do things he’s suited for- obviously appearing in public is not one of them.”

Finally, Blythe concluded, “Oh, and of course: FUCK ALL NAZIS.”