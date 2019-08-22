Lana Del Rey Spends Her Time ‘Talking Shit’ in Starbucks Just Like You

As a 2019 sadgirl version of a vintage Hollywood starlet, Lana Del Rey is not exactly… relatable, between her demand to “take me to the Hamptons/Bugatti Veyron” in “National Anthem,” and the implication that she’s dating dudes with gargoyles outside their front doors in “Bel Air,” or the entire premise of the song “Fucked My Way Up to the Top.”



And yet, per a new interview in Billboard about her upcoming album Norman Fucking Rockwell, Lana proves she might just be more like us than we think. It’s not all Bugattis and living like Jim Morrison, it turns out. First, Lana says, “…I feel very much that writing is not my thing: I’m writing’s thing.” At times, even, she “wasn’t in the mood to write,” which—as any writer can attest—is very much a Mood.

Videos by VICE

But then, Lana drops the most leveling tidbit yet: “…when [writing] leaves me alone, I’m just at Starbucks, talking shit all day,” she says, making every one of us who’s ever spent an entire day gossiping in a stripmall Starbucks while slurping Frappuccinos feel seen to our drama-guzzling cores. Same, Lana, extremely same. We must stan our shit-talking queen.