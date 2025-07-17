Lans Wang, Creative Director of ‘Neon Abyss 2’, Dishes on What Makes This Sequel Bigger, Better, and Bolder (Interview)

Ready for something flashy? Neon Abyss 2 is coming out swinging, featuring a Very Positive review score on Steam and plenty of players eager to check out what this expanded sequel has to offer. While I dipped my toes into the original Neon Abyss, a few missing features kept it from hitting its full stride with me. But after chatting with Lans Wang, creative director of Veewo Games and Neon Abyss 2, it seems like they’re catering toward players like me. Full co-op, expanded weapon variety, neon-drenched cities, and a soundtrack that has me squealing with joy. I’ve only been playing for a bit, but Neon Abyss 2 fixes the vast majority of the issues I had with the original game and expands on what made it unique in the first place. See what Lans Wang has to say about console plans, co-op, and more.

Screenshot: Veewo Games

The original ‘Neon Abyss’ was quite an entertaining little game, but ‘Neon Abyss 2’ looks like it’s improved on it in all conceivable ways. What did you learn from creating the first game, and how have you implemented it into the sequel?

The most important takeaway was that designing a solid foundational framework for roguelike mechanics is critical. Due to our lack of experience, the first game suffered from structural limitations that made major changes difficult. For the sequel, we revamped and rebuilt many aspects of the original framework to align it with our vision and support long-term updates.

One thing that was sorely missing from the original game was co-op of any sort. Now, we can bring up to 4 friends along for the ride. Why did you decide to implement multiplayer in ‘Neon Abyss 2’, and how did it come to be?

The top reason was player demand. We also believe Neon Abyss naturally lends itself to multiplayer — or rather, we’re confident we can make a roguelike that thrives in co-op.

Screenshot: Veewo Games

There are so many parts of the sequel that help it stand out from the crowd. But, in your eyes, what is the biggest selling point of the franchise? Outside of the pure absurdity of it all.

As roguelike developers, we believe a satisfying roguelike game should emphasize growth and dramatic moments. Drama often emerges from systemic interactions. In Neon Abyss, we focus on tightly linked rules between systems, items, and environmental interactions. These connections create emergent gameplay that often surprises even us; this is the core of the series’ magic.

Screenshot: Veewo Games

Can you give us a little more detail on the “Faith” system? How is that going to affect our runs now and in the future?

The Faith System is a core mechanic in the sequel, evolved from the “Wisdom vs. Violence” paths in the first game.

Each time players enter a new floor, they choose a Faith. Each Faith has unique mechanics, making them hard to categorize due to their vast differences. All Faiths have a Faith Meter filled by specific player actions. For example, in the Consumerism Faith, spending coins increases the meter. When the meter fills, players unlock a Faith Temple. Each temple operates differently, but the goal remains to claim rewards.

Faiths drastically shape how players behave in the game, creating diverse gameplay experiences.

How did you create the concept of ‘Cybermyth’ when it came to crafting the worlds of ‘Neon Abyss’ and ‘Neon Abyss 2’? What goes into creating story content for a title like this?

The initial inspiration came from the novel American Gods, one of my absolute favourites and one of the books I re-read regularly! I loved the idea of deities drawing power from human belief, with modern times birthing new gods. We pushed this further by setting the game in a near-future cyberpunk world, where ancient gods (mainly from Greek myths) lead megacorps.

I spent significant time on worldbuilding. Though limited resources meant minimal in-game storytelling, every detail adheres to a cohesive framework so players feel immersed in a consistent Neon Abyss universe.

Screenshot: Veewo Games

How have you improved combat over the original game? I see that “no bullet spam” is listed as a feature, but I’d like to hear it in your words.

The original’s weapon system revolved around firearms, leading to repetitive late-game experiences (e.g., more bullets, faster fire rates and bigger bullets).

In the sequel, players wield diverse weapons: guns, swords, gauntlets, axes, staffs, and magical orbs. Each weapon functions like a MOBA hero, with unique attacks, mechanics, and progression. Weapons also synergize with hundreds of items for varied combat strategies. Skill ceilings and playstyles differ, letting players choose based on their build and preferences.

Each weapon has its own level, upgraded via soul shards dropped by bosses or earned in challenge rooms. Leveling up unlocks a weapon-specific realm where players collect synergistic items. Weapons belong to specific “genres” that enhance and synergize with them.

These changes aim to deepen combat while retaining Neon Abyss’ signature art style and over-the-top progression.

‘Neon Abyss 2’ is currently listed as PC only. Are there plans to bring it to consoles in the future?

Yes, we plan to launch on multiple consoles alongside the 1.0 release.

Screenshot: Veewo Games

What have been some of your favorite memories when creating ‘Neon Abyss 2’?

For us, the highlight was the time spent with our Beta Testers. These are folks who obviously know the Abyss inside and out and have been incredibly passionate throughout the whole experience.

Working closely with them to improve things, even prior to Early Access, has been incredible. There were so many times when they would experience the strangest bugs, or mechanics that had changed from when they played earlier (sometimes even in the same day).

Working with them to continue improving the game has been humbling, and we thank each and every one of them. Their patience and passion for the game, and watching them discover new items and mechanics, has been second to none.

If you had to describe ‘Neon Abyss 2’ to someone who wasn’t the biggest fan of the first game, how would you sell them on this sequel?

We’ve made massive improvements and innovations centered on one core question: How do we maximize replayability? If that excites you, give it a try!

I would like to thank Lans Wang of Veewo Games, creative director on Neon Abyss and Neon Abyss 2. Neon Abyss 2 is available now in Early Access on Steam.