L.A.’s Ablebody Make Office Parties Look Good in Their New Video

Photo by Michael Delaney.

Los Angeles’ Ablebody are about as perfect a pop package as you can get, really: Handsome twin brothers, summery lo-fi tracks, and a “formerly of” CV that includes The Pains of Being Pure at Heart and The Depreciation Guild.

Videos by VICE

Christoph and Anton Hochheim’s debut full-length release, Adult Contemporaries, is due out later this week through Lolipop Records, and from what we’d already seen—singles “Gaucho,” “Backseat Heart,” and “Send Me A Letter”—we knew we were in for a treat.

Eleven tracks long and produced by Ariel Pink’s Kenny Gilmore, Adult Contemporaries is very much a nostalgia album—throwing back to the rhythmic guitar pop of the 1970s, to the synthesisers of the 1980s, and to the wistful indie bands of the late 2000s.

Single number four, “One Dime A Day” and its accompanying film clip premiere today on Noisey. The video, directed by Jess Krichelle and featuring a cameo by Dinner, is an appropriately neon account of the office party you probably wish you’d have.

Watch the video and listen to the track below.

&lt;span id=”selection-marker-1″ class=”redactor-selection-marker”&gt;&lt;/span&gt;

<span id="selection-marker-1" class="redactor-selection-marker">​</span>

Follow Ablebody on Soundcloud.