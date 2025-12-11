Last Week’s Full Moon Is Still Shaking Up Every Zodiac Sign’s Love Life

We had a powerful full moon last week, and many of us are still reeling from its effect a whole week later. In fact, it’s hitting us right where it hurts the most: our love lives.

“This week isn’t the end of the Gemini Full Moon story—it’s the reveal,” says Neda Farr, the astrologer at dating app Flirtini and the founder of the Starcrossed app. “You’re finally seeing who’s still around, who meant what they said, and who’s waiting for your next move. The clarity is finally here, and it’s now totally up to you.”

Videos by VICE

Wondering how this energy will impact your sign? Keep reading to hear Farr’s astrological predictions.

1. Aries

Aries, your typical fiery nature could use some refinement during this time, as conversations might get a bit heated. You’ll find clarity from grounded, clear-minded interactions.

“The Full Moon lit up your third house of communication, which means unfinished conversations getting back to you, or you or someone might say something they can’t take back,” Farr says. “The truth is echoing everywhere, and your voice is everything this week. Choose clarity and speak wisely, even when your heart wants it the other way.”

2. Taurus

It can be hard to set boundaries, but Taurus, it’s time you put your foot down and recognize your worth.

“This lunation activated your second house of self-worth and what you know you deserve,” Farr explains. “If someone’s silence, mixed signals, or disrespect made you feel small or unworthy, the aftershock is still haunting you this week. But you’re done with pretending you’re okay with such an attitude. Expect a situation that gives you the perfect moment to set your standards and stick to them.”

3. Gemini

Gemini, people are finally listening and considering what you’re sharing with them. Use this to your advantage by opening your mind, heart, and mouth to share your truth.

“This Full Moon was in your sign and in your first house, which is everything personal—your identity and feelings,” says Farr. “Feeling exposed, emotional, or [blurting] out truths you weren’t planning to share? That was Full Moon working. You were the one to initiate shift; now let the others catch up.”

4. Cancer

Cancer, it’s time to let go of your delusions and consciously step down a new, more grounded path.

“This lunation hit your twelfth house—the house of secrets, endings, and subconscious,” Farr explains. “Someone or something from your past may come back up, even in a dream or an unexpected text. It really shook you, but now you’re finally seeing a deeper pattern that affected your love life.”

5. Leo

Leo, this might be an emotionally challenging time in your love life—but this week should bring you all the clarity you need.

“This Full Moon hit your eleventh house of friendship, social media, and messy situationships. The line between ‘just friends’ and ‘romantic partners’ has never felt blurrier,” says Farr. “You might still be waiting for someone to say what they meant…or to say anything at all. But their silence is very loud. It’s time to decide what kind of connection is worth your time and energy.”

6. Virgo

Virgo, as a highly analytical sign, you should approach this period with brutal honesty and practicality.

“This was your tenth house Full Moon: reputation, life direction, and long-term goals,” says Farr. “Chances are that it made you question whether your current love life fits the future you’re trying to build. And someone’s actions will bring you all the answers this week—is this a partner you see by your side in five years, or is it just another detour?”

7. Libra

Libra, it’s time to level up and let go of connections that no longer serve you. Your pure heart deserves more than the love it’s been receiving.

“This Full Moon lit up your ninth house of truth, long-distance connections, and unspoken beliefs, and someone’s true intentions were revealed,” says Farr. “This week, you’re facing the realization that you’ve outgrown a certain romantic pattern or person. What they said (or didn’t say) told you everything, and now you’re asking yourself: do you keep chasing the fantasy or start moving toward the love that actually sees all of you?”

8. Scorpio

Are you still reeling from the full moon’s chaos, Scorpio?

“The Full Moon in Gemini illuminated your eighth house of secrets, entanglements, and emotional debts,” Farr points out. “It exposed power dynamics and revealed feelings that were too intense to put into words. Now you’re witnessing the after-effects: someone might be retreating, or finally opening up.”

However, she noted, there’s a twist.

“You’re now the one holding the power,” Farr explains. “You’re seeing a dynamic for what it really is. Let the truth sink in before you decide whether this thing is worth continuing.”

9. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, this recent full moon was all about relationships and dating for your sign.

“It landed in your seventh house of love, commitment, and partnership,” Farr says. “Someoneʼs true nature came out, or a situationship finally cracked wide open. If things were hot and cold before, now they’re boiling.”

Right now, you might finally be facing the truth.

“They’re either willing to grow with you, or they never were,” she says. “Expect emotional follow-ups this week. The ‘what are we’ talk is still on the table, but this time, you’re the one in control.”

10. Capricorn

Capricorn, as the “father of the zodiac,” you have all the power right now—and much of the time, to be honest. It’s time to use it.

“This Full Moon activated your sixth house of your daily life, boundaries, and what you give,” says Farr. “You’re seeing clearly just how much energy you’ve been pouring into someone who hasn’t been showing up.”

While they might be expressing remorse, admitting their faults, or promising to step it up, this doesn’t mean you should forgive and forget.

“The real question isn’t whether they mean it—it’s whether you still want this, now that you’ve seen how little they gave before,” she says.

11. Aquarius

You’ve likely been experiencing quite the rollercoaster in your dating life lately, Aquarius.

“For you, this Full Moon exploded in your fifth house of romance, passion, exes, and fun,” says Farr. “If an old love suddenly popped up, a crush started a full-blown drama, or someone finally confessed their feelings—believe them.”

Of course, she clarifies, this doesn’t mean you should doubt your own intuition.

“Your heart is speaking louder than ever, and even if the energy still feels chaotic, your desire is definitely trying to tell you something,” she says. “Pay attention to it.”

12. Pisces

Pisces, do you feel like your past is haunting you?

“This lunation shook your fourth house of home, safety, and emotional roots,” says Farr. “Family, comfort, and your past might come rushing up—through a call from an ex, a memory you thought you’d buried, or even a revelation that the love you want doesn’t feel safe in your current environment.”

You might be wondering…where do you even go from here?

“Now’s the time to reflect on what ‘home’ truly means for you,” says Farr. “You’re rewriting your emotional blueprint, and someone might show up this week, either to help you heal or remind you why you had to leave.”