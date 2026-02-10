Leak: PlayStation Plus February 2026 Extra and Premium Games Revealed

The PlayStation Plus games for February 2026 should be officially revealed shortly, but a new leak has revealed the titles a bit early.

All Games coming to PlayStation Plus in February 2026

Each month PlayStation makes rolls out some exciting new subscriber bonuses for PlayStation Plus members and February 2026 is no different. Although the official announcement hasn’t arrived yet, the titles have already been leaked and they include a huge headliner.

The new information comes from reliable dealabs leaker billbil-kun. According to the post, the following three games will make up the lineup of new games for February 2026 PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (PS5)

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown (PS5)

Neva (PS5 | PS4)

If the leak turns out to be accurate, this is a huge month for subscribers. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 originally released back in 2023 and was a massive hit. PlayStation 5 owners who haven’t already purchased the Insomniac Spider-Man adventure will definitely want to download this one and dive into the latest adventure in the series.

Gamers who are looking forward to Spider-Man 2 may want to start clearing some hard drive space now to make room for the title’s install. The game is pretty massive and players should plan to have around 90GB of space to accommodate it.

Spider-Man 2 is likely going to steal the headlines, but the other two games are interesting additions to the catalog, as well. Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown released in 2024 and is an online racing video game developed by KT Racing and published by Nacon.

Neva, on the other hand, is a unique 2024 puzzle-platformer developed by Nomada Studio and published by Devolver Digital. The game launched to very positive reviews and is definitely worth checking out.

This is a big week for PlayStation fans, who will get a chance to see a lot of new and upcoming titles highlighted during the February 12 State of Play. It’s possible that the presentation may include other additions to the PlayStation Plus library of games, as well. While billbil-kun’s leak focused on the Extra catalog, Sony typically bundles these modern hits with a few nostalgic titles from the PS1 or PS2 eras for the Classic catalog.

PlayStation Plus subscribers should check back in the coming day or so to confirm that the leak got the details correct. An official announcement about the mid-month drop should be arriving very soon.