Legowelt Shares Radioactive Remix of Obscure 1987 Jackmaster Curt Track

Occult-obsessed, gear-loving Dutch producer, Legowelt, has shared a radioactive remix of a very early Chicago house track by Jackmaster Curt. Titled “It’s A Man’s World,” it was initially released on Jiszack Master Records in 1987, and has now been taken up by Danny Wolfers’ Smackos Alias. His version is bursting at its own seams with an onslaught of vintage house sounds, less interested in homage than proving the ongoing worth of analog warmth. As a result, it has a uniquely “live” feel, alighting with invigorating, cybernetic incantation.

Ever generous with behind-the-scenes details about his work, the producer has explained the remix’s recording process on his Nightwind Records blog. “Its basically some sampled loops from the original record manually layered with some Boss DR660 rhythms (check those ultra fuzzy electro-toms!),” he said. “The bassline is the Roland JX3P played with its supercool internal sequencer (getting sync from a trigger signal from a MIDI synced TR707).” His remix is available to download on the blog, too.

Wolfers’ “Sampling Winter” on Unknown to the Unknown made our 30 best tracks of 2016 so far, and in May he turned in a delightful THUMP mix running the gamut from warped gospel to glitchy dreamhouse.

