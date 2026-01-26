Leon Kennedy’s Age in Every Resident Evil Game, Including Requiem (RE9)

Although Resident Evil has had many rotating protagonists, Leon S. Kennedy has become a staple in the Capcom franchise. With the iconic agent confirmed to be making his return in Resident Evil Requiem, you may be wondering how old he is in RE9. We are going to break down Leon Kennedy’s age in every Resident Evil game.

How Old Is Leon Kennedy in Each Resident Evil Game?

According to official Resident Evil lore, Leon Kennedy’s birthday takes place on July 31, 1977. However, the infamous protagonist didn’t make his series debut until 1988. Doing the quick math, this means Leon Kennedy was just 21 years old when he made his first appearance as rookie RPD officer in Resident Evil 2 on the PlayStation.

While Resident Evil’s lore can get a bit shaky, the series has had a pretty consistent timeline in terms of dates. As a result, we have a pretty good idea of how old Leon Kennedy is in every title just by comparing the in-game year with his age in RE2. For your convenience, though, we have created a simple table that shows how old Leon is in every Resident Evil game:

Leon Kennedy Age Timeline (Full Breakdown)

Game Title In-Game Year Leon’s Age Notes Resident Evil 2 1998 21 His first day as Rookie RPD officer in Raccoon City. Resident Evil 2 (Remake) 1988 21 Shares the same storyline as the original game. Resident Evil 4 2004 27 Leon becomes an agent for the U.S. government. Resident Evil 6 2012 35 One of the playable protagonists in the game. Shares a campaign with agent Helena Harper. Resident Evil: Requiem (RE9) 2028 51 A co-protagonist alongside Grace Ashcroft.

How Old Is Leon Kennedy in Resident Evil Requiem (RE9)?

Leon Kennedy’s age in Resident Evil Requiem is 51 years old. This was confirmed by RE9 director Koshi Nakanishi during a June 2025 Capcom Spotlight video. In a message to fans, the dev said, “Requiem is about 30 years after the missile strike on Raccoon City.” Nakanishi is, of course, referencing the end of Resident Evil 3, which takes place on October 1, 1998.

This means that Resident Evil Requiem takes place sometime in 2028. With Leon Kennedy being born in 1977, that would make him exactly 51 years old by the time the RE9 story picks up. This also lines up with the December 2025 Resident Evil Requiem trailer, which shows off an older and scruffier-looking Leon. Previous leaks from 2024 have also described Kennedy as being a “weathered” and “older veteran.”

Is Leon Kennedy Infected in Resident Evil Requiem?

Finally, there has been speculation that Leon Kennedy might actually be infected in Resident Evil Requiem. Theories about his health first kicked off when trailers and screenshots appear to show a black mold growing on the side of his neck. So far, Capcom has not confirmed or addressed an infection as apart of his storyline.

However, a leak back in September 2025 claimed that Resident Evil Requiem would be the conclusion of Leon Kennedy’s story. According to Capcom insider Dusk Golem, Requiem will serve as the final title in the protagonist’s trilogy. Keep in mind, Dusk Golem actually leaked Kennedy as a co-protagonist in R9 almost an entire year before he was officially revealed, so this rumor is likely true.

If this is the end of Leon Kennedy’s story, then perhaps the former Raccoon City police officer will have a death in Resident Evil Requiem. Or maybe RE9’s plot will center around him finding a cure for his infection. Again, this is all speculation at this point. Regardless, Leon will be much older than in any previous Resident Evil title and RE9 is rumored to be his last game.