Letitia Wright and John Boyega Set to Star in the Romance of Your Dreams

Rejoice! Letitia Wright just signed on to her first starring role in a romantic drama.



Deadline just announced that the Black Panther actress is set to star in Hold Back the Stars, a film adaptation of Katie Khan’s 2017 science fiction novel of the same name. Described as Romeo & Juliet meets Gravity, the 25-year-old’s love interest in the film will be Star Wars actor John Boyega.



The book centers around a couple who only have 90 minutes of oxygen left to live after a freak accident leaves them floating in space. As they float, leaving their utopian world behind, they reminisce about the life they once shared. Playwright Christy Hall is attached to the project as the scriptwriter, and Mike Cahill will direct.

Wright received an Emmy nomination for her role as Nish in Black Mirror and gained notoriety for her role as Shuri in Marvel’s Black Panther. The British actress is also reportedly involved in Hiro Murai’s super secretive film Guava Island with Donald Glover and Rihanna, filmed this summer in Cuba.



“For me, anything I attach myself to needs to have a purpose,” Wright told W magazine. “And if it feels like a red light in any way, I don’t do it.”

We’re glad she gave the green light to this new project that sounds like an epic romance.