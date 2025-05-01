Libra, May 2025: Monthly Horoscope

For empathetic, romantic, and creative Libra: what you can expect to enjoy, work through, and receive throughout May.

May begins with a healthy dose of cosmic challenge as the waxing crescent Moon forms a tense square with your ruling planet, Venus, on the first of the month. Emotional or financial obligations might stand in the way of your goals and aspirations. Rather than focusing on the closed doorways, look toward the ones that are open. Conflicts early in the month aren’t the dead ends they might appear to be from far away. Look a little closer at your circumstances, and you will likely find there are more ways over this hurdle than you previously thought possible. A conjunction between Venus and Neptune the following day, May 2, reinforces this idea, helping to expand your imagination and sharpen your intuition. By May 3, Venus falls into a far more harmonious trine with the waxing crescent Moon.

This positive alignment couldn’t come at a better time, as Pluto shifts into its retrograde period on May 4. Pluto retrograde invites significant change in overarching forms: think societal, political, and global shifts. Experiencing these transitions on an individual level can be alarming, as it reminds us of the frailty of our condition compared to the unyieldingness of fate’s hand. However, this perspective can be more valuable than you might think. Keep an open mind and heart as these changes begin to take shape. The answers you seek will come in due time.

On May 8, the waxing gibbous Moon enters your celestial domain just as it forms a trine with your ruling planet. The waxing gibbous phase tends to bring about more conflict as the stars force us to consider what is (and, even more importantly), what isn’t working. This phase demands brutal honesty and vulnerability. Considering its celestial standoff with Venus, it’s likely that this situation requires some candid reflection on your emotional and financial habits. What resources are you doling out too sparingly? Too much? Analyzing highly personal areas of our lives can often put our entire sense of identity at risk. But rest assured, Libra: so does the stagnation brought about by ignoring these conflicts and sweeping trouble under the rug.

Several days later, the Moon reaches its peak strength in Scorpio, heightening our awareness of power flow and dynamics. The revealing glow of the full Moon casts the shadows from our deepest secrets and desires, forcing us to reconcile with what we see under Luna’s light. Scorpio’s domain overrules the opaque and mysterious: death, birth, transformation, desires. This particular lunar placement holds the potential to be incredibly intense. So, make sure you’re holding on tight. Intense doesn’t necessarily mean something is inherently negative. Pay close attention to emotional revelations that occur under this month’s full Moon.

Two days later, on May 14, the cosmos offers a bout of good cosmic fortune as the waning gibbous Moon forms a harmonious trine with your ruling planet. The waning gibbous Moon invites you to reflect on the discoveries revealed to you under the full Moon’s glow, and act accordingly. What’s working in your life? What isn’t? Consider what (or who) might be holding you back from actualizing your dreams. This process is easier said than done, but the stars urge you to try just the same.

Gemini season begins on May 20 as the Sun transitions into this air-ruled celestial domain. This cosmic period invites versatility, creativity, and malleability. During this season, the stars offer plenty of reminders of the same lesson. It’s the flexible sapling that will survive the storm, not the rigid oak. Headstrong natures can be useful in some situations. But for this particular cosmic period, the stars encourage a more laid-back approach. What we believe to be true might not always be the case. Be careful of making your mind up too quickly, one way or the other, Libra.

On May 22, Mars and Venus create a fortuitous trine. Romance and passion abound. This alignment hints at an increased desire to connect with others, pursue your desires, and sometimes both. Now is an ideal time to make headway in intimate relationships or personal pleasures. Don’t be afraid to experiment and try new things. Sometimes, life’s greatest joys reside on the outside of our comfort zones. As tempting as it might be to avoid the conflict that arises when we venture from what is familiar and secure, this cosmic alignment suggests doing so will have long-lasting consequences. Have courage, Libra. Go forth bravely.

This month’s new Moon reaches its darkest, most restorative phase on May 27 in Gemini. Under the restful shadow of this dark lunar phase, the cosmos urges us to reflect and assess our experiences of the past week. Journaling, meditation, and mindfulness are all great practices to maintain during this time. Considering Gemini’s domain over our social presence and acceptance of new ideas, this new Moon will be especially helpful for rethinking how we communicate with others and receive information from them in return. Shortly after, on May 28, the still-dark, slightly waxing crescent Moon forms a favorable sextile with Venus. This is a positive, albeit not action-oriented, alignment, emphasizing a need to pause and take in what’s going on around you. Observe, absorb, and learn.

Your cosmic forecast for May ends with two notable alignments: a conjunction of the Sun and communicative Mercury, as well as a tense square between the waxing crescent Moon and your ruling planet. First, the conjunction of the Sun and Mercury boosts confidence in social interactions, helping connect your internal thoughts with your external words and actions. The square of the Moon and Venus presents a bit more challenge as the preparatory energy of the growing lunar phase directly clashes against Venus’ domain of love and finances. Looking ahead at long-term goals might become more difficult than usual.

But remember, Libra: difficult does not mean impossible. Use Mercury’s sharp intellectual prowess to break up overwhelming, long-term plans into smaller actions you can take in the present. If necessary, lean on your community for support. An objective perspective can go a long way when trying to see the forest for the trees.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Libra! See you next month.