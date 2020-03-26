What’s the First Thing You’ll Do When the Coronavirus Pandemic Ends?

What will a post-coronavirus world be like?



We don’t know when exactly that will happen, but it’s nice to daydream about leaving the house and interacting with people again, while we’re stuck at home doing the complete opposite.

For now, this period of social distancing is forcing everyone to look back on the good ol’ days and appreciate the things they took for granted. What do people miss? What do they wish they had?

VICE asked people to share the first thing they’ll do once the global nightmare is over. Some things are simple, some are deep, and some just hilarious, but all of them equally valid. Here they are in six words or less.

“Go hook up with someone.”

“Workout in a proper gym.”

“Haircut.”

“Get waxed. Have sex.”

“Spin class then samgyupsal!”

“Resign.”

“Meet up with friends.”

“I’m gonna go meet my grandmother.”

“Samgyupsal (Korean grilled pork belly) and milk tea!”

“Go to the beach.”

“Quit my job.”

“Buy some good weed.”

“Go for improv classes.”

“Island hopping.”

“Picnic with my friends.”

“Take a proper vacation somewhere peaceful.”

“Find a new job.”

“Meet friends for a beer!”

“Travel the world.”

“GO TO DA MOVIESSSSSS”

“Socialise, but with slightly less dread.”

“Dating.”

“Catch the sunset at the beach.”

“Hug my girlfriend tightly.”

“Go to church every week.”

“Hug my friends.”

“Fly home.”

“Eat a whole KFC bucket.”

“Dance.”

“See my friends.”

“See my family. I miss them.”

“Enrol in a pottery class.”

“Binge-eat restaurant food.”

“Go on a museum date.”

“Step out and go back indoors.”