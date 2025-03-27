Light Phone III, a Premium Dumb Phone, Now Available for Preorder

Big Tech, from smartphone manufacturers to app developers, have gotten so good at gaming humankind’s propensity toward addictive behaviors that they could’ve made mob-era Las Vegas blush.

People have become much more aware in recent years about the negative aspects of being so constantly online. We’ve all been there when we’re trying to have a nice dinner or a conversation with somebody, only to look up and find them scrolling absent-mindedly on their phone like a zombie. Perhaps, at times, we’ve even been that zombie.

Enter the dumb phone. It’s a category of phone that is, first and foremost, a phone. Depending on the device, they either lock their users out of the more addictive apps or disable their installation entirely.

The Light Phone III, which launched for preorder on March 27, fits under the latter category. As of now, you can preorder one for $599, which is $200 off the retail price. How long the preorder price will be available for, I can’t say. Light Phone only says that it’s a “special price valid for a limited time.”

dumb phones for smart people

“Whether you daydream about a digital detox, want to pay more attention to your toddler, or are buying your very first phone, the Light Phone III is a tool for a better life,” writes Light Phone.

In addition to the Light Phone III’s phone-calling capabilities (duh) and camera, built-in tools include an alarm, a timer, a calculator, a calendar, a directory, directions, notes and voice memo, and a “simple” music or podcast player, as Light Phone puts it.

“We will continue to roll out more utility oriented tools with ongoing software updates, always optionally and never pre-installed,” they write. Notably, you can’t use the Light Phone to scroll Instagram or browse the web. Remove the temptation and you get back hours of your life each day, the theory goes.

Light Phone sent over a test unit a few days ago, but I haven’t been able to use it enough yet to give y’all a full rundown. Look for my review in the coming week. Until then, and especially if you’re eager to ensure they don’t sell out before you decide, you can preorder one at the link below.

Estimated delivery for preorders is currently sitting at sometime in July. If you cancel before it ships out, Light Phone will give you a full refund. Because the Light Phone IIIs come unlocked, you should be able to use them on a wide variety of carriers. Just to make sure before you put your money down, you can cruise through Light Phone’s compatibility checker to make sure it’ll work on your cellular carrier.