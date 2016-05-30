Hear Lil Uzi Vert Get Chilly on “$ub Zero”

Lil Uzi Vert doesn’t seem to take time off. Since dropping Lil Uzi Vert vs. The World last month, he’s already teamed up with Sauce Walka and Sosamann for “Drippin and Saucin” and joined up with Wiz Khalifa for “Pull Up.” Now, in the middle of a holiday weekend when everybody else is barbecuing and watching TV, there’s “$ub Zero,” a quick hit that fits right into LUV’s recent work.

Some of that comes down to the fact that the track is produced by Maaly Raw who shared some production duties on …vs. The World, but it’s also the kind of semi-automatic track that he’s just about mastered by now. Still, it’s fun and, as we learned when we spoke to LUV earlier this year, he’s way into that.

Check out “$ub Zero” below.