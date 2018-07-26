Lil West’s “No More” Video Is a Dreamy Escape to the Mountains

Lil West is one of our favorite new artists. The 20-year-old from Delaware—alongside a crew of producers—makes genre-bending music that’s formed out of scraps of trap, emo, EDM, and more. Back in May, we described him as a Noisey Next artist who was “forging rap’s strange future.” And now we’re beyond excited to premiere his latest video and song “No More,” a dreamy music video that we created with our partners at SoundCloud as part of the Noisey X SoundCloud Video Singles series.



“No More,” which was produced by Distance Decay with co-production by Hovenchy, is a lush, trippy track and the beautiful video matches its aesthetic. Of the visual, Noisey director Justin Staple said this: “Lil West wanted to capture the same natural emotional essence that purveys throughout his deeply personal new single ‘No More.’ We talked about placing him in a natural setting that would expose the raw and vulnerable parts of the song. So I thought, “why don’t we leave the east coast behind and head out to Malibu?” He caught an 8 AM flight out to LA and by 2 PM we were filming on various formats deep in the canyons of Malibu. As the sun set behind him for the final takes we knew we made something special.”

Watch that special video above, and get familiar with Lil West here.

