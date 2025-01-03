Limp Bizkit-Themed Beer ‘Fred Thirst’ Is Here to Ruin Your Dry January

Garage Beer Weekends just got a whole lot more nu-metal. Dallas, Texas-based Celestial Beerworks has launched a new Limp Bizkit-themed brew, dubbed “Fred Thirst,” obviously named for the band’s frontman, Fred Durst.

The “Fred Thrist” beer is emblazoned with an animated rendering of Durst throwing up the shocker hand sign. Notably, it is not an officially licensed product, meaning you could say it’s… Counterfeit.

Over on Celestial’s website, the brew is described as a “7% West Coast IPA Snacky Poo” that is “hopped with Citra and Mosaic.”

Right now, only those in the Dallas area are able to get their hand on “Fred Thrist” by Rollin over to Celestial Beerworks, or by ordering it for local delivery.