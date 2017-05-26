Celebrate the Onset of Summer with a Sweat-Speckled Mix from Lindstrøm

Coming from the chilly city of Oslo, Norwegian producer Lindstrøm doesn’t take good weather for granted. As the Northern Hemisphere prepares for the onset of summer, the Feedelity head has shared a new sunbaked mix exclusively on THUMP.

The hour-long session, Lindstrøm tells THUMP over email, is a rare live set, taken from his performance last year at Trópico Festival in Acapulco, Mexico, where he performed alongside artists including Todd Terje, Pachanga Boys, Greg Wilson, and Session Victim. “Walking around and seeing turtles, flamingos, and just enjoying the tropical climate of Mexico…there’s something special about that because I’m from Norway and we just had snow two weeks ago.”

Videos by VICE

Despite his cold-climate roots, the man’s music evokes images of clear waters and beaming sun rays, and he especially takes to the environment with glistening, sweat-speckled selections made even livelier by the appreciative roars of the crowd.

“This is a mix of my own material,” says Lindstrøm. “Most of songs are rearranged or edited a little bit to work better in a live set context. I usually select some old songs, some new ones, and some unreleased material, then try different things in the live mix. I don’t usually share my live sets because they don’t feel as exciting to me after the fact, though they do feel really great when playing live.”

Listen to Lindstrøm’s live set from Trópico Festival below.