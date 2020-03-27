Pantry Pasta with Linguine and Anchovies Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

⅔ cups|55 grams panko bread crumbs

6 tablespoons olive oil

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 small red onion, thinly sliced

½ teaspoon chile flakes

3 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

3 ½ ounces|104 ml capers, rinsed, drained, and minced

1 (2 ounce|57 gram) can anchovies, minced

1 pound|450 grams linguine

1 handful parsley, finely chopped

1 lemon

Directions

Heat 3 tablespoons oil in a large skillet over medium. Add the breadcrumbs and cook, stirring, until toasted and golden all over, 4 to 5 minutes. Season with salt and transfer to a bowl. Wipe the skillet clean and heat the remaining oil over medium. Add the onion and cook until slightly soft, 2 minutes. Stir in the chile flakes and garlic and cook until fragrant, 1 minute more. Stir in the capers and anchovies and cook until fragrant and the anchovies have sort of melted into the onions, 2 minutes more. Keep warm. Meanwhile, bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil. Add the linguine and cook until al dente, about 9 minutes. Drain, reserving ½ cup|125 ml of the pasta water. Toss the linguine and half of the pasta water in the skillet with the onion and anchovies, along with the parsley (you may need to add the full ½ cup, just see how it looks and feels to you!). Zest in the lemon and squeeze in the juice. Season with salt and pepper and serve with the panko bread crumbs sprinkled over the top.

