LinkedIn Is Gonna Use Your Profile to Train Its AI

Got a profile on LinkedIn? Of course you have. Darn near everyone does. It’s one of the last social media platforms that isn’t a cesspool of toxic rage baiting and negativity, although its users have been taking to the soapbox to share their banal “hot takes” a lot more in recent years.

Beginning November 3, 2025, LinkedIn will start using members’ profiles to train its AI. And everybody is enrolled by default if they don’t go into their settings to turn it off.

the settings screen where you can turn it off – credit: matt jancer

Here’s how to opt out

It’s unclear as to whether the collection of member profile data stays entirely within LinkedIn, as their generative AI uses some third-party models.

“The artificial intelligence models that LinkedIn uses to power generative AI features may be trained by LinkedIn or another provider,” wrote LinkedIn in a September 17, 2025, FAQ. “For example, we may use models that are provided by Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI services.”

LinkedIn should’ve made this an opt-in setting, at the very least, rather than having the training model set to take effect by default if members don’t dig into their settings menus to turn it off.

Opt-in permissions are generally seen as more user-friendly than opt-out permissions, since members who take no action on the topic aren’t ushered into a program or agreement that they haven’t consented to and may not even realize exists.

You can opt out by navigating to LinkedIn’s Data for Generative AI Improvement member setting. There’s a single slider that’ll be set to “on” and show green because, you know, that’s how LinkedIn is gonna be. Click it to turn it off.

I recommend that you turn it off. Nobody needs even more of their personal information sucked up and siphoned off to who knows where.