linkin-park-is-dropping-a-new-single-next-week

Linkin Park is in the midst of a lengthy world tour, and next week fans are getting new music from the band.

The band is set to release a new song titled “Up From The Bottom” on March 27. The song is not from the 2024 reunion album, From Zero, so it’s unclear if the new song is a one-off, part of a From Zero extended/deluxe release, or the beginning of a new cycle of music for the band, possibly including another new album.

New song “Up From The Bottom” – out March 27 pic.twitter.com/PKpWNNu2II — LINKIN PARK (@linkinpark) March 17, 2025

Linkin Park is About To Embark on a massive 2025 tour

The new song comes as Linkin Park is at the beginning of a big year for touring. “Getting back out on the road has been incredible,” Shinoda previously said. “The fans’ support is overwhelming, and we’re ready to take this energy even further around the world. FROM ZERO is a new chapter for us, and we’re so excited to share it with everyone on a bigger scale.”

Linkin Park’s current band roster is: Mike Shinoda, Emily Armstrong, Brad Delson, Phoenix, Joe Hahn, and new drummer Colin Brittain. Notably, Delson will not be joining the band on tour due to personal reasons. Alex Feder will be filling in.

Accompanying Linkin Park on various dates are bands such AFI, Spiritbox, and PVRIS, as well as artists such as grandson and JPEGMAFIA.

Check out the full list of dates:

4/12 Sick New World Festival Las Vegas, NV

4/26 Moody Center Austin, TX (+ grandson)

4/28 BOK Center Tulsa, OK (+ grandson)

5/1 Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI (+ grandson)

5/3 CFG Bank Arena Baltimore, MD (+ grandson)

5/6 Lenovo Center Raleigh, NC (+ grandson)

5/8 Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, SC (+ grandson)

5/10 Sonic Temple Columbus, OH

5/17 Welcome to Rockville Daytona, FL

6/12 Novarock Festival -Nickelsdorf, AT

6/14 Rock for People Festival Hradec Kralove, CZ

6/16 Heinz-Von-Heiden Arena Hannover, DE (+ Architects)

6/18 Olympiastadion Berlin, DE (+ Architects)

6/20 Bernexpo Bern, CH

6/24 I-DAYS Festival Milan, IT

6/26 Gelredome Arnhem, NL (+ Spiritbox)

6/28 Wembley Stadium London, UK (+ Spiritbox & JPEGMAFIA)

7/1 Merkur Spiel Arena Dusseldorf, DE (+ Architects & JPEGMAFIA)

7/3 Rock Werchter Festival Werchter, BE

7/5 Open’er Festival Gdynia, PL

7/8 Deutsche Bank Park Frankfurt, DE (+ Architects & JPEGMAFIA)

7/11 Stade de France Paris, FR

7/29 Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY (+ PVRIS)

8/1 TD Garden Boston, MA (+ PVRIS)

8/3 Prudential Center Newark, NJ (+ PVRIS)

8/6 Bell Centre Montreal, QC (+ PVRIS)

8/8 Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON (+ PVRIS)

8/11 United Center Chicago, IL (+ PVRIS)

8/14 Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI (+ PVRIS)

8/16 Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA (+ Jean Dawson)

8/19 PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA (+ Jean Dawson)

8/21 Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN (+ Jean Dawson)

8/23 Enterprise Center St. Louis, MO (+ Jean Dawson)

8/25 Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI (+ Jean Dawson)

8/27 Target Center Minneapolis, MN (+ Jean Dawson)

8/29 CHI Health Center Omaha, NE (+ Jean Dawson)

8/31 T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO (+ Jean Dawson)

9/3 Ball Arena Denver, CO (+ Jean Dawson)

9/6 Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ (+ Jean Dawson)

9/13 Dodger Stadium Los Angeles, CA (+ Queens Of The Stone Age & JPEGMAFIA)

9/15 SAP Center San Jose, CA (+ JPEGMAFIA)

9/17 Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA (+ JPEGMAFIA)

9/19 Moda Center Portland, OR (+ JPEGMAFIA)

9/21 Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC (+ JPEGMAFIA)

9/24 Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA (+ JPEGMAFIA)

10/26 Venue TBA Bogota, CO

10/29 Venue TBA Lima, PE

11/1 Venue TBA Buenos Aires, AR

11/5 Venue TBA Santiago, CL

11/8 Venue TBA Rio de Janeiro, BR

11/10 Venue TBA São Paulo, BR

11/13 Venue TBA Brasilia, BR

11/15 Venue TBA Porto Alegre, BR