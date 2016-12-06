Listen to a New Drake Track Featuring Unheard Aaliyah Vocals

Since the release of “Enough Said” in 2012, there have been rumblings of another Drake x Aaliyah collaboration. Today, the 6 God has finally come good. “Talk is Cheap” features reworked vocals recorded before the late singer’s death, alongside verses by the man himself.



It’s an early 2000’s-type slow burner, which pays ample tribute to Aaliyah’s signature smooth, sexy style, and letting her vocals, which form the hook, take centre stage. That is, until a typically-in-his-feelings-Drake takes a swipe at Kanye: “How come ‘Ye never busy when I’m busy / But the moment that I’m free he always end up with some other plans?”).

You can listen to “Talk is Cheap” below:



Videos by VICE

(Image by Charito Yap via Flickr)