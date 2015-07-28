Listen to a Track Rustie Alleges He Made For the ‘Magic Mike XXL’ Soundtrack

Day-glo-happy-hardcore-cum-aquacrunkstep-cum-hyper-maximal-hyper-accelerationist Glaswegian producer Rustie’s just sent Monday afternoon internet into overdrive with a remix of Ginuwine’s “Pony” which he alleges was originally meant for the Magic Mike XXL soundtrack.

The track itself is inimitably Rustie, ripping along at just over two minutes, it bounces, drops, and stings. Ultimately, it’s a shame the the “Pony” remix wasn’t used, as it’s pretty easy to imagine the track alongside Channing Tatum’s chiseled torso, blaring through the speakers of a medium-sized regional cinema complex, while a gaggle of hysterical Mum’s spill their cans of Gordon’s G&T over their laps.

Videos by VICE

UPDATE: Rustie just laughed at us, so maybe this isn’t true after all.

Follow Rustie on Twitter.