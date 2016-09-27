Listen to Alex Izenberg’s Off-Kilter Pop Already

Chances are that you haven’t heard Alex Izenberg’s off-kilter chamber pop yet. The Los Angeles-based artist has been pretty quiet in the run up to today’s announcement of a debut album, Harlequin, out November 18 on Weird World, an affiliate of Domino Records. All we’d heard from him was “To Move On,” a jaunty, falsetto-tinted track that sounded as though it been lifted from three generations at once. It came down somewhere between Matthew E. White and Richard Swift in its graceful re-imagining of old rhythms.

The video for “To Move On,” released today, follows a similar path. The grainy shots show a cast of people staring back at the lens, one by one, cut between Izenberg sitting in profile as a Warhol figure. It’s openly, knowingly a throwback to another time, but it stops short of simply reanimating the era, instead wrestling something vivid and new from it.

Check out the video below and pre-order Harlequin here​.

