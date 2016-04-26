Listen to An Early Demo From The Hunches, One Of Portland’s Greatest Garage Punk Bands

Image: Mark Murman

At risk of sounding like a 55-year old with a subscription to Mojo magazine, I’m willing to go out on a limb and say that they don’t make bands like The Hunches anymore.

Not that Mojo covered the Hunches. Nobody really covered the Hunches. A product of small cities in Oregon and Idaho, the band came together in Portland in the early 2000s and kicked up a wild garage punk sound inspired in parts by DMZ, the Saints, the Zeros and Teengenerate.

Live they played with an insane and frenzied energy. Things got broken.

After releasing “You’ll Never Get Away With My Heart” 7’ from 2001, New York label Almost Ready are set to release a collections of the band’s earliest recordings and demos.

These are songs that until now have been buried away or passed around by fans on skippy and shitty CD burns.

Take a listen to the track “Pamela” from the album and remember a time when there were bands like The Hunches overturning tables in divey bars across the US.

The Hunches – s/t (earliest unreleased recording) is available May 3 on Almost Ready records.

