We Think You’re Cute So Listen to D.R.A.M.’s “Cute”

Still basking in the sunshine that is “Broccoli“? Well allow D.R.A.M. to float your spirits just a little higher with “Cute,” a new Charlie Heat-produced cut for ~the ladies~ that is the heart eyes emoji in song form. The Virginia singer-rapper dropped the track on his Soundcloud today, skipping the playbooks in favor of keeping it earnest: “Even though it’s cliche I saw you on your Instagram, and I think you’re cute,” he croons. “Maybe we can go out to the movies?” It’s corny in all the right ways, wrapping verses around piano flutters and air horn blasts, casually dropping lines like “I choose you like a Pokemon,” till we’re swooning middle school-style.

Listen to “Cute” by D.R.A.M. below:

Videos by VICE

Andrea Domanick will pick you up at 8. Follow her on Twitter.