Listen to Invisible Threads New Track of Cantering Psych Rock

​Self-described as a ‘rock, noise, surf’ band, Auckland four-piece Invisible Threads​ are one of the more interesting New Zealand acts currently operating in the noisey psych realm. Ahead of their first trip to Australia, they’ve sent us through “Lust to Dust, a new track that ticks all the boxes including those two important ones marked ‘good’ and ‘I’d play again’.

What began in 2014, as a two-piece recording project between flatmates, has undergone some line-up changes to develop into its current four-piece unit that creates a melodic racket with loud guitars and modular synths.

Following Oxide​, an album released on New Zealand’s best label Melted Ice Cream (Salad Boys, Dance Asthmatics) “Lust to Dust” develops their love for warped and busted guitar rock.