Listen to Invisible Threads New Track of Cantering Psych Rock

Self-described as a ‘rock, noise, surf’ band, Auckland four-piece Invisible Threads are one of the more interesting New Zealand acts currently operating in the noisey psych realm. Ahead of their first trip to Australia, they’ve sent us through “Lust to Dust, a new track that ticks all the boxes including those two important ones marked ‘good’ and ‘I’d play again’.
What began in 2014, as a two-piece recording project between flatmates, has undergone some line-up changes to develop into its current four-piece unit that creates a melodic racket with loud guitars and modular synths.
Following Oxide, an album released on New Zealand’s best label Melted Ice Cream (Salad Boys, Dance Asthmatics) “Lust to Dust” develops their love for warped and busted guitar rock.
Oct 8 – Melbourne at the Post Office
Oct 9 – Melbourne at the Tote