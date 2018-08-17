Janet Jackson Returns Alongside Daddy Yankee on New Single “Made for Now”

Janet Jackson is back with her first single since 2015’s Unbreakable LP. “Made for Now” is a bright and breezy summer song, a piece of music so intentionally global and glowingly positive that it could soundtrack a blockbuster movie about the UN holding a dance-off for world peace. Jackson is energetic and airy over a straightforward beat and a two-chord dance melody. Daddy Yankee plays the hype man—”Everybody, move your body, everybody”—acting more as a percussion instrument than a guest vocalist. The video for the song, shot in Brooklyn, is colorful and seamless. It features a massive dance crew, brought together from Ghana, Nigeria, Grenada, Trinidad, and the United States. It makes the “Despacito” video look like an Aphex Twin visual. Watch it at the top of the page.

