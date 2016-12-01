Listen to Run The Jewels New Track “Legend Has It” and See Details from Their New Album ‘RTJ3’

Run The Jewels‘ long-awaited album RTJ3 was finally announced today. The duo of Killer Mike and El-P’s third project together will be released worldwide on January 13 and will be available as a free download as well as on CD and LP. Featured artists for RTJ3 include Danny Brown, Kamasi Washington, Trina, TV on the Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe, and more.

Along with the announcement also comes a new song titled “Legend Has It” which is produced by El-P with co-production credits going to Little Shalimar & Wilder Zoby. Listen to the track and see the tracklist for RTJ3 below.

Videos by VICE

Run the Jewels 3:

01 Down [ft. Joi Gilliam]

02 Talk to Me

03 Legend Has It

04 Call Ticketron

05 Hey Kids (Bumaye) [ft. Danny Brown]

06 Stay Gold

07 Don’t Get Captured

08 Thieves! (Screamed the Ghost) [ft. Tunde Adebimpe]

09 2100 [ft. Boots]

10 Panther Like a Panther (Miracle Mix) [ft. Trina]

11 Everybody Stay Calm

12 Oh Mama

13 Thursday in the Danger Room [ft. Kamasi Washington]

14 Report to the Shareholders/Kill Your Masters

Follow Noisey on Twitter.