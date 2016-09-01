Listen to The Cleveland Cavaliers’ Iman Shumpert Rapping Over the Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Image from Iman Schumpert’s Instagram.

It’s been a big week for the Schumpert-Taylor household. First came the video for Kanye’s “Fame,” starring actress, singer, and wife of baskeballer Iman Schumpert, Teyana Taylor, possibly the hottest woman currently living on planet Earth. Since then the Internet has done its usual “who is this person” and subsequently frothed all over her for a good 72 hours. And fair enough. She’s a freaking goddess—just look at her doing her husband’s hair.

Taylor’s equally impressive other half Shumpert—a player for the Cleveland Cavaliers—also appeared in the last few bits of the video, and just a couple days later released a track on Soundcloud called “Glory,” a rather good rap laid over a chopped up Yeah Yeah Yeahs song. God bless these two.

Listen to the track below.