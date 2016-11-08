Listen to Three New Lil Uzi Vert Songs

Today, Lil Uzi Vert​ dropped three new songs on his Soundcloud page, possibly to lighten the load of Election Day conversations on and offline. The songs, which appear to be loose releases, are titled “Miss Cleo,” “Woke Up Thankful,” and “Grow Up.” Each song is a collaboration with different producers: Maaly Raw & Bugz Ronin, Chief Keef collaborator DP Beats, and GLOhan Beats. Listen to Uzi’s three new tracks below.

