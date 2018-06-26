Listen to Tyler, the Creator’s New Song “PEACH FUZZ”

Tyler, the Creator is back with his seventh new song this year. It’s like Blonded Radio all over again, amiright! No, but really. Today Tyler has dropped “PEACH FUZZ”, a freestyle over Prophet’s “Wanna Be Your Man“. “Wanna Be Your Man” is the title track from Prophet’s first album in 34 years, released on Stones Throw last month. On Twitter, Tyler wrote “@stonesthrow prophet and mndsgn new project is really cool, i remixed a song this AM, if you dont mind” before tweeting the link to the track. Listen to “PEACH FUZZ” above.

"this isnt like okra or 435 or flowerboy" THATS BECAUSE THEY ARE OTHER PEOPLES SONGS THAT IM PUTTING A VERSE ON YOU FUCKING IDIOT LIKE ARE YOU THAT STUPID TO NOT REALIZE ITS NOT MY SONG YOU DUMB BITCH THEY ARE SONGS I LIKE ALREADY SO I RAP ON THEM FOR 30 SECONDS JESUS CHRIST — T (@tylerthecreator) June 26, 2018

“PEACH FUZZ” finds Tyler referencing Golf UNOs, Anita Baker, and astrology, and dishing out some of his sweetest lyrics maybe ever: “Could you tell me how far in the future do you see us?/ You can make decision while my lips graze on your peach fuzz”. “PEACH FUZZ” is the seventh loosie Tyler has dropped this year, following original tracks “OKRA” and “435”; a remix of Drake and Trouble’s “Bring It Back“; Flower Boy demo “Rose Tinted Cheeks“; a remix of Kanye and Kid Cudi’s “Kids See Ghosts“; and yesterday’s Call Me By Your Name-referencing “GELATO“. Every single one of these tracks knocks, so Tyler, if you’re listening: more please!

Shaad D’Souza is Noisey’s Australian editor. Follow him on Twitter.