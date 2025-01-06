Leaked: NVIDIA Will Make a Huge Announcement Tonight at CES Keynote. Here’s How to Watch

NVIDIA’s dominance in the graphics processing unit (GPU) space since its vanquishing of AMD has predictably led to eye-watering price increases among those who want to outfit their home computers with the latest and greatest graphics card for hardcore gaming, video editing, and other performance-intensive tasks. Lucky for you and me, though, the lack of serious competition hasn’t kept NVIDIA from innovating and one-upping its heavy-hitter, top-of-the-line GPUs on a consistent schedule.

More than anyone else, NVIDIA is in competition with itself, and the RTX 5000-series GPU we expect them to announce tonight has been widely anticipated since its predecessor in 2022. The public isn’t eligible to sign up through the CES website, but you don’t have to get all the juicy info secondhand through some media outlet on a delay. Watch the event yourself live on NVIDIA’s website, NVIDIA’s YouTube channel, or NVIDIA’s Twitch channel at 6:30 PM PST/9:30 PM EST.

Videos by VICE

the rumor mill SPECS

Eagle-eyed Videocardz pointed out that the Acer website, when discussing its Predator Orion 7000 desktop computers, reference an NVIDIA RTX 5080 and an RTX 5090.

The lower-end of these two cards, the RTX 5080, maintains the same 16GB of VRAM (video random access memory) as its predecessors, the RTX 4080 and RTX 4080 Super, although it does bump up the specs from GDDR6X to the faster GDDR7. It’s still an upgrade.

The higher-end RTX 5090 not only gets the bump from GDDR6X to GDDR7 over its predecessor, the RTX4090, but it also comes with 32GB of VRAM compared to the older model’s 24GB. It’ll be a sizable upgrade.

the gang’s all here

Also according to a Videocardz’s story, Hong Kong-based ZOTAC seems to have prematurely listed the entire RTX 5000 series lineup on its website. Aside from the 5080 and 5090, it’ll feature the 5070 and 5070 Ti that presumably slot in below the 5080 as a more affordable, slightly lower-spec alternative, plus the 5090D.

We don’t have leaked specs on details such as how much VRAM for these three other models, but Videocardz’s theorizes that the 5090D is a downgraded model of the 5090 for the Chinese market, since a Cold War-esque slap fight between the U.S. and China is beginning to take place regarding which technologies each one will allow to be exported and sold to the other.

Curious to know more? We are too. You can bet we’ll be watching tonight at 6:30 PM PST/9:30 EST on NVIDIA’s website, NVIDIA’s YouTube channel, or NVIDIA’s Twitch channel. Once we know more, we’ll give y’all an update. Three years of drooling in anticipation, but there are only a few more hours to go. So go get yourself a drool cup and a stable internet connection.