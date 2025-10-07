Lola Young Taking Legal Action Against ‘Messy’ Producer Over Songwriting Credits

Lola Young is taking legal action against producer Carter Lang, a collaborator on her hit song “Messy,” concerning a dispute over the song’s writing credits.

According to the BBC, Young has filed an intellectual property claim against Lang in London, alleging that he claimed songwriting credits on four of her songs without merit. “It is with immense disappointment, especially given recent events, that we have had no choice but to respond to recent writing credit claims from Carter Lang on four Lola Young songs by issuing legal proceedings on her behalf,” read a statement from Young’s attorneys.

“Carter’s claims are strongly refuted and we will not allow Lola’s reputation and integrity to be called into question – particularly so long after the sessions took place and agreements were put in place,” the statement added.

“Lola has always been authentic in her songwriting process and acknowledges songwriting contributions where appropriate,” the statement continued. “This dispute has been ongoing for several months and we look forward to the truth being established.”

The case was filed on Wednesday (Oct. 1), just one day after Young canceled all of her upcoming live performances following a stage collapse at the All Things Go Music Festival in Forest Hills, Queens, New York City. Billboard U.K. states that it has approached Lang and Sony Music Publishing for comment, but had not received a response at the time of this writing.

Carter Lang is a Grammy-winning songwriter and producer who has worked with artists like SZA, Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Doja Cat, and many more.

He is credited as a producer on her “Messy” alongside fellow producers Solomonophonic and Manuka Monsune. The song spent four weeks at No. 1 on the U.K.’s Official Singles Chart and, to date, is the second-most-streamed song of the year.

Notably, Lang has credits on three songs on Young’s second album, This Wasn’t Meant for You Anyway (2024): “Good Books,” “Messy,” and “Crush.”

He also has four more credits on her recent album, I’m Only F-king Myself: “One Thing,” “Walk All Over You,” “Post Sex Clarity,” and “Not Like That Anymore.” At this time, it’s unclear which four Young cited in her lawsuit against him.